CPSD Promising Future: Layana Lara-Ortega

Layana loves to draw and is particularly good at drawing pictures of people. Her family has become accustomed to her drawing talents, as she often draws pictures to give as gifts for birthdays and holidays.

She aspires to be an animator for Disney and draws three characters she created named Catherine the Cat, Voxy the Fox and Queen Bunny to practice her animation style. “I like drawing characters with fluffy ears and tails. They’re just so cute,” she said.

She plays lacrosse at Four Heroes after school and thinks it’s the perfect activity. She’s competitive by nature and the sport lets her express her emotions on the field in a satisfying way through her play.