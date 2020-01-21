An Important Reminder to Enroll in CodeRED

With winter officially upon us and a few winter storms circling around, it’s a great time to think about emergency preparedness and why it is important for you to be able to be notified of local emergencies.

CodeRED enables you to provide contact information so local emergency response teams can reach you in the event of emergency situations or critical community alerts. If you already have a CodeRED account, did you know the program now allows you to sign up for notification from your social media accounts, such as Facebook or Twitter? Sign back in to your CodeRED account today to update your contact information as well as your notification options.

Enrollment is easy and takes just a minute or two. Visit the CodeRED page on the City’s website to enroll in or update your CodeRED account.