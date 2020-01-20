Tacoma Arts Live Professional Regional Theater Presents Oleanna

Tacoma Arts Live’s Professional Regional Theater presents David Mamet’s play Oleanna. Originally produced in the early 1990s, the play illustrates controversial opposing views between a college professor and his young female student. The production opens with a preview night on Thursday, February 6th at 7:30 p.m. at Theater on the Square, and then continues for seven performances February 7-23. Tickets start at $19 and are on sale now.

Playwright David Mamet won a Pulitzer Prize for the 1983 Glengarry Glen Ross and has several Tony Award and Academy Award nominations for his plays, and other works. Oleanna is a two-person story that follows a sexual harassment investigation of a university professor and his student. Opposing portrayals and viewpoints of the pair’s interactions will have the audience challenged by their own individual interpretations. The drama shines a spotlight on the rhetoric of modern day sexual harassment charges and the collision of sex, power, and perception.

The Professional Regional Theater production will be Joshua Knudson’s directorial debut. Sean Neely plays the professor, John, and his female counterpart, Carol, will be played by Angelica Barksdale.

Oleanna is presented in special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. New York. Also this 2019-20 season, Tacoma Arts Live presents Tribes by Nina Raine, and Cowboy vs. Samurai by Michael Golamco.

Tickets for Oleanna are $19, $29, and $39 and are on sale now. To purchase advance tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free at 1.800.291.7593, visit in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District, or online at TacomaArtsLive.org.