Rep. Kilmer Receives “A” Rating from Leading Organization Focused on Getting Big Money Out of Politics

Submitted by Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer.

Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) received an “A” rating on the 2019 legislative scorecard released this week by End Citizens United Action Fund on behalf of their four million members. Announced ahead of the 10th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, the scorecard tracks Members’ support for legislation to reduce the role of big money and special interests in politics, restore ethics in Washington, and protect and expand the right to vote.

“For too long, there’s been too much money, too many special interests, and too little accountability in our government,” said Rep. Kilmer. “That’s why – since day one as our region’s representative – I’ve been working to reduce the role of money in politics, to fix the broken political system, and get Congress back on track. I’m proud that my work is being recognized by the nation’s leading organization working to ensure a federal government that works for the people – not for special interests. I’ll keep working to create a democracy that works better for the folks I represent.”

“Rep. Derek Kilmer has been a champion and leader in Congress in the effort to restore transparency and accountability to our democracy. We’re proud to give him an A on our 2019 legislative scorecard to recognize his commitment to creating a democracy that works for all of us, not just wealthy donors,” said Tiffany Muller, president, End Citizens United Action Fund.

According to the End Citizens United Action Fund, Rep. Kilmer received an “A” grade based on his support for legislation to end the dominance of big money in politics, protect our elections from foreign interference, and ensure every eligible voter can cast a ballot free from discrimination.

Criteria on the scorecard included co-sponsorship and a vote in favor of H.R. 1, the For the People Act of 2019, a sweeping package of reform bills aimed at strengthening the voice of the American people in their democracy by making it easier to vote, reducing the role of special interests in the political process, and ensuring public officials work for the public interest. This comprehensive reform package, which Rep. Kilmer co-sponsored, included two bipartisan bills led by Representative Kilmer, The Honest Ads Act and the Resorting Integrity to America’s Election Act, which aim to increase transparency in our campaign finance and election laws.

The scorecard also included a vote in favor of legislation introduced by Rep. Kilmer and leading House Democrats to combat foreign interference in American elections. The Stopping Harmful Interference in Elections for a Lasting Democracy (SHIELD) Act will close loopholes that allow foreign spending in our elections, boost disclosure and transparency requirements, and create a duty to report illicit offers of campaign assistance from foreign nations or governments. That bill included Kilmer’s Honest Ads Act to require disclosure of online political spending.

Last fall, Rep. Kilmer was awarded the inaugural “Teddy Roosevelt Courage Award” for his work to fix the broken political system and reduce the role of money in politics by Issue One, a leading cross-partisan political reform organization. In receiving the award, Kilmer was recognized for his leadership in chairing the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, a committee tasked with identifying reforms to Congress more responsive to the needs of the American people. In addition, Issue One highlighted Kilmer’s leadership on campaign finance reform and working to reduce the role of money in politics.