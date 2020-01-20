Meet your Lakewood City Council

At its first meeting of the New Year three council members were sworn into office, including newly elected Councilwoman Linda Farmer.

Front, L-R: Councilman Paul Bocchi, Mayor Don Anderson, Deputy Mayor Jason Whalen

Back, L-R: Council members Michael Brandstetter, Mary Moss, Linda Farmer, John Simpson

Joining Farmer at the front of the chambers to be sworn in by Pierce County Superior Court Judge Frank E. Cuthbertson were incumbents Mayor Don Anderson and Councilman Paul Bocchi.

The council also voted on the Mayor and Deputy Mayor positions at the meeting. Mayor Don Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jason Whalen were each once again elected to serve the two-year Mayor and Deputy Mayor terms by their council peers.

