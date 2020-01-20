Matt Helder Joins American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network to Direct Gov’t Relations in State

Submitted by American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

DuPont, Wash.—DuPont residentMatt Helder, who has had a successful career around the state legislature and local politics, joined the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) as the Washington state government relations director. In his role, Helder will lead ACS CAN’s policy agenda in the state to advance legislation and public policies to fight cancer.

Helder spent the past five years working in the Washington State House of Representatives as a Policy Analyst with the House Republican Caucus where his portfolio included the Health Care & Wellness Committee, the Housing and Development Committee, the Veteran’s Affairs Committee, and the Labor and Workplace Standards Committee. Prior to that, he was a Legislative Analyst for Rep. Dick Muri in the state’s 28th legislative district. From 2015 to January 2020, Helder served on the DuPont City Council.

“I am excited to join the ACS CAN team and work with our talented staff and volunteer advocates to advance legislation and policies that we know help fight cancer,” Helder said. “There will be roughly 36,300 Washingtonians diagnosed with cancer this year, and I look forward to working with the health care community, legislators, the governor and leaders across the state to help us reduce suffering and death from cancer and save lives.”

Before his political career, Helder served as a captain in the U.S. Army and was deployed in Afghanistan from 2012 to 2013. He is an alum of Gonzaga University and Whitworth University, where he earned his political science degree.

Helder lives in DuPont with his wife, Shelly. To contact Helder or get involved in ACS CAN’s legislative agenda, visit www.fightcancer.org/states/washington.