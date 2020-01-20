CPSD Staff Spotlight: Debbie Billingsley

Debbie has worked in the district since 2001 and has spent the last five years at Custer.

She began her career as a fifth-grade teacher and transitioned to the library when she was working at Southgate Elementary School. “I was looking for something different and the principal approached me about working in the library,” she said. “It was perfect because I had always been passionate about children’s literature.”

She loves being a librarian because she helps get students excited about reading. She is especially happy to work at Custer because she gets the chance to know every student and can walk to school nearly every day.

Another bonus about working at Custer is that two of her grandchildren attend the school and two more will enroll next year.