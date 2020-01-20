The Suburban Times

62d Airlift Wing Mourns Passing of Airman

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – A member of the 62d Airlift Wing was found deceased off-base Jan. 19, 2020. The incident is currently under investigation by the local authorities with support and coordination by Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

