Steilacoom Town Council Jan. 21 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of January 7, 2020
- Approval of Payroll Checks #112866- #112872 in the amount of $229,667.58
- Approval of Claims Checks #112880 – #112945 in the amount of $856,441.54
- South Sound 911 Law Enforcement Support Services Agreement (AB 2968)
- Revisions to School Impact Fee Ordinance (AB 2972) (Ordinance #1620)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- New Items
- Steilacoom Blvd. Improvement Project, Final Pay Estimate and Project Closeout (AB 2969) (*)
- Engineering Scope of Services, Gray & Osborne Inc.; Sunnyside Pump Station Upgrades (AB 2970) (*)
- Engineering Scope of Services, Gray & Osborne Inc.; Marietta Lift Station Upgrades (AB 2971) (*)
- Reports
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
