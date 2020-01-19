The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Steilacoom Town Council Jan. 21 Meeting Agenda

By Leave a Comment

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of January 7, 2020
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #112866- #112872 in the amount of $229,667.58 
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #112880 – #112945 in the amount of $856,441.54 
    4. South Sound 911 Law Enforcement Support Services Agreement (AB 2968)
    5. Revisions to School Impact Fee Ordinance (AB 2972) (Ordinance #1620)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. New Items
    1. Steilacoom Blvd. Improvement Project, Final Pay Estimate and Project Closeout (AB 2969) (*)
    2. Engineering Scope of Services, Gray & Osborne Inc.; Sunnyside Pump Station Upgrades (AB 2970) (*)
    3. Engineering Scope of Services, Gray & Osborne Inc.; Marietta Lift Station Upgrades (AB 2971) (*)
  6. Reports
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *