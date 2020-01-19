Read WorkForce Central’s 2019 annual report

2019 was a big year for WorkForce Central and was the first year of our Bold Goals.

We launched Power Up Pierce (the outreach campaign for our Bold Goals) and held our first annual workforce forum on automation and artificial intelligence. We built new partnerships with community organizations that are doing vital work, and expanded our reach into more rural areas of the county.

Along with a team of community partners spanning from local colleges to grassroots community organizations, we won a $1.75 million grant to lift 250 families out of poverty in 98404. We cut the ribbon on two new centers that are going to change the way we serve customers: The sleek, bright new WorkSource Center on South State Street in Tacoma is home to seven different partner agencies working together to serve customers seamlessly, and the Parkland Career Center at 402 Garfield St. South will bring young adult programming, training and resources to an area of Pierce County that frequently doesn’t see its fair share.

JobFest and Pierce County Career Day, our annual career and job exploration events for young adults, reached almost 3,100 young people combined. We revamped our Monthly Employment Report by making it interactive and adding real-time labor, occupation and industry data for a robust monthly look at Pierce County’s economy.

There’s a lot more, too. Check out our annual report for 2019 to see what we’ve been up to as we work toward creating greater economic vitality for all in Pierce County.