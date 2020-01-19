Introducing Hidden Heroes

The city of Lakewood’s MLK Committee is excited to honor national and local pioneers in the African American community through its Hidden Heroes campaign.

Each week an email will be sent highlighting one local and one national hero. This will also be shared to the city’s website and its social media platforms, as well as those of the city’s community partners.

Email recipients are invited to share the email with others and hope it sparks dialogue around the important role African Americans play in shaping our country and community.

The first email will arrive Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service). Emails will continue through February.

To sign up, please send an email to Communications Manager Brynn Grimley at bgrimley@cityoflakewood.us.

Clover Park School District’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Specialist and MLK Committee member Grant Twyman explains the campaign: