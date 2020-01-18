Local Event Will Connect the Homeless to Vital Resources

Submitted by Associated Ministries.

Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless will be connected to crucial resources at Project Homeless Connect on Friday, Jan. 24, in Tacoma.

The Project Homeless Connect (PHC) event will operate between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm at St. Leo’s Parish, corner of 13th Street and Yakima Avenue in Tacoma. Shuttle vans will provide transportation to the event from social service agencies and shelters around town.

PHC is a series of one-day resource fairs conducted throughout Pierce County three times annually by Associated Ministries, in partnership with nonprofits and congregations. The purpose of each event is to provide easy access to life-changing resources for those who are unhoused, with the ultimate goal of helping participants move beyond homelessness.

Available resources on-site include medical and dental screenings and vaccinations, veterans’ services and benefits, career and job information, tax preparation, as well as enrollment in Coordinated Entry and health insurance. Also featured is a free lunch, haircuts, giveaways and children’s activities.

For people without stable housing, accessing simple necessities can take months and require multiple trips to locations across the area. PHC connects participants to services and resources directly on-site, saving them time and travel costs and giving volunteers the chance to contribute meaningfully to those experiencing homelessness.Around 60-80 volunteers are recruited to staff each PHC event.

“Project Homeless Connect is an essential part of our County’s commitment to support our must vulnerable residents,” stated Michael Yoder, executive director of Associated Ministries. “It’s so gratifying to see our community come together in such a meaningful way… meaningful both for those receiving resources, and for those who are serving them.”

To learn more, visit www.associatedministries.org/PHC or call Michele Cotton at 253-426-1507.