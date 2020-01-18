Learn about common legal matters from Pierce County Law Library

Learn about common legal matters such as estate planning, divorce and criminal procedure from local attorneys and the Pierce County Law Library through free workshops at Pierce County Library System. Get peace of mind from help with wills, durable powers of attorney, parenting plans and more.

Upcoming events:

An Introduction to Criminal Procedure

Learn about criminal procedure and best practices for defendants and attorneys. Presented by Steven Merrival, a former Pierce County deputy prosecuting attorney.

Thursday, Feb. 6, 5:30-7 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Divorce 101

Hear information about the divorce process and parenting plans from Beverly Y. Allen, attorney at law. Myths will be debunked and questions will be answered.

Thursday, Feb. 27, 5:30-7 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

The Pierce County Library’s Law Library Kiosks at Gig Harbor and Lakewood Pierce County Libraries offer many free legal resources.

Resources include:

Access to Westlaw, the world’s preferred online legal research service

Access to print Reference Collections including: Washington R.C.W. Washington Practice Assorted Washington Deskbooks Self-help guides designed for Washington state Legal forms for the state



Residents may book an appointment with a law librarian or staff member or drop into the Law Library Kiosks.

Learn more about the Law Library at www.piercecountylibrary.org/services/law-library.htm.