Humane Society Receives $20,000 PetSmart Charities Grant

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County has received a $20,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help prepare more shelter pets in Tacoma and Pierce County for adoption and ensure they are ready to find loving homes. With the help of this grant, the Society will continue work to improve the health, safety, and enrichment of shelter animals, which will support its efforts to help homeless pets find homes.

Pax and Mimosa

As a local, independent and non-profit animal welfare organization, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County cares for nearly 10,000 homeless, abused, abandoned, and injured pets each year. Every day, animals come to the shelter with little to no medical history and are often strays, under-socialized, or the victims of cruelty or neglect.

Thanks to the support of PetSmart Charities, the shelter will use the funds for make-ready expenses of dogs, cats, and small animals through spay/neuter surgeries and vaccinations. By completing spay/neuters and vaccinations at the shelter, the Society will remove barriers to adoption for a pet, increase that pet’s chances for adoption, and ultimately reduce the likelihood of pets being returned to the shelter.

Angela Miranda, Veterinary Services Director at the shelter shared, “We’re so grateful to PetSmart Charities for their continued support of our project to provide even greater care to the pets in our shelter. Pets like Pax and Mimosa, who lived their whole lives in small crates with little to no human interaction. When the two orange tabby cats were rescued and brought to the shelter they were nervous, anxious, and terrified of people.”

“Our veterinary team helped the two cats recover physically and prepared them for their future home by spaying them, giving them vaccines, a microchip, flea preventative, and a dewormer,” she continued. “It didn’t take long before they caught the eye of their forever family, who were grateful that the cats’ medical care had been taken care of while at the shelter. The family could focus on making Pax and Mimosa as comfortable as possible in their new home and didn’t have to worry about the additional ordeal of surgery.”

”We know there are thousands of local homeless pets in need of care in Tacoma and Pierce County,” said Sophie Faust, associate relationship manager at PetSmart Charities. “This work will not only help shorten the shelter stay of these pets, but also give them the best chance at finding loving homes.”Since 1994, through its partnership with nearly 4,000 humane societies, SPCAs and pet rescues across North America, PetSmart Charities has helped more than 9 million pets to find loving homes via its in-store adoption program in over 1,650 PetSmart® stores. PetSmart Charities has also donated nearly $400 million to positively impact communities, to help preserve families, to improve access to veterinary care, and to connect people and pets through initiatives like this with the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Society, its adoptable pets, programs, services, or careers, please visit www.thehumanesociety.org.