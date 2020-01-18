The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood Holiday closure

Lakewood City Hall, the Lakewood police station, Lakewood Municipal Court and all city services will be closed Monday, Jan. 20 in observation of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service holiday. Regular operations resume Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

