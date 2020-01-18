Bates Technical College Celebrates 80th Anniversary

Bates Technical College is ushering in 2020 with increased excitement this year as it celebrates its eightieth anniversary. An ever-evolving and growing institution, Bates Technical College has moved from humble beginnings in an elementary school basement to three campuses across Tacoma offering continuing education and vocational programs. The school now serves approximately 3,000 career training students and 10,000 community members.

As the college celebrates this milestone and moves into a new decade, President Dr. Lin Zhou is especially reflective on the institution’s impressive past and exciting future. “Bates Technical College has provided members of the Tacoma community with a place to further their careers and make a difference for eighty years—and we will continue to do so for many more.”

The college shows no signs of slowing down as it grows its student population, invests in advanced technology, and looks to its leadership—both new and established—to continue to fill its important role in Tacoma’s educational landscape. “Our premier staff and faculty, coupled with our diverse and motivated student body, will allow us to enter into this anniversary year and beyond with renewed purpose and optimism,” says Zhou.