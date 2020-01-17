Two week closure of Berkeley Street and Washington Avenue intersection starts Monday

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the intersection of Washington Avenue and Berkeley Street around the clock for two weeks at 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20.

This closure allows crews to rebuild the approach slabs that lead to the new Berkeley Street overpass. During the closure, signed detours will be in place. Travelers are advised to plan for additional commute time during the closure.

This is the first of three sequential closures necessary to open the new Berkeley Street overpass. WSDOT published a blog earlier this month that describes the closures.

This work is part of a project that widens I-5 and rebuilds the Thorne Lane and Berkeley Street overpasses in Lakewood.

An updated construction schedule that lists overnight ramp closures for this project is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.