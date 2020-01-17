Troy Christensen named Executive Director of Rainbow Center

Submitted by Rainbow Center.

The Board of Directors of Rainbow Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Troy Christensen as the organization’s new permanent Executive Director, effective January 16, 2020.

The Board of Directors selected Christensen, who has served as Interim Executive Director for Rainbow Center since October 1, 2019, as a result of his demonstrated skills, passion, and vision. The Board of Directors is confident that Christensen will move Rainbow Center forward and is eager to support the organization’s growth and goals under Christensen’s leadership.

Troy Christensen

With Christensen, comes over a decade of experience serving local non-profit organizations in a leadership capacity. In addition, his history of involvement with Rainbow Center as a volunteer, member of the Board of Directors, co-chair of the Board and an avid supporter of the mission makes him uniquely qualified to fill the role of Executive Director. Christensen will help steer Rainbow Center’s mission to continue to educate, advocate and celebrate the LGBTQA+ community through the lens of equity and inclusion.

The Board of Directors is optimistic about the future under Christensen’s leadership as Board President Merissa Thomas highlighted, “The Board recognizes the need to effectively support our expanding priorities at Rainbow Center and Troy’s experience is exactly what we need to help us meet our goals. As Rainbow Center moves forward, we have a significant responsibility and opportunity to continue to educate, advocate, and celebrate our LGBTQA+ community members. We are ecstatic to see Rainbow Center’s future under Troy’s vision and leadership.”

Christensen is equally pleased and shared, “I am so excited and humbled to accept this position. Its importance to our community has continued to grow, and I look forward to working with the talented board and staff to provide valuable, necessary, services to our community. We have a great opportunity to partner with other LGBTQ organizations such as Pierce County AIDS Foundation, Oasis Youth Center, and AIDS Housing Association of Tacoma Homecare to make an even bigger difference in our goal to ensure every LGBTQ person in our community can live their authentic lives openly and lovingly.”

Rainbow Center

To learn more about the Rainbow Center, this leadership transition or to get involved, Board President Merissa Thomas can be contacted at president@rainbowcntr.org.