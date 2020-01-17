Steilacoom Town Administrator Jan. 17 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – January 21, 2020, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – February 10, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – February 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – January 22, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

Town Offices Closed:

Town offices will be closed on Monday, January 20th.

Business License Changes:

Beginning in February, the Town of Steilacoom business licenses transition to being issued through the State Department of Revenue’s Business Licensing Services, or BLS. The Town will accept business license applications until February 6, 2020. BLS will begin accepting applications for Town licenses on February 20. No applications will be accepted between February 7 and February 20, either through the Town or BLS.

Information on how to apply for Town licenses through BLS will be made available at the Public Works Building and on the Town’s website as the deadlines draw near.

For further information, contact Doug Fortner, Town Planner, at (253) 581-1912.

Norberg Estates:

Staff met with representatives from the Norberg Estates project and discussed their revised plat application which is currently scheduled for an information session with the Planning Commission on February 10, 2020 and a public hearing before Council on March 2, 2020.

Additionally, we discussed stormwater issues and the proposed repair of the slide area along Steilacoom Boulevard. The slope repairs are planned for Friday.

Also, an arborist will be contracted to assess several of the trees along the top of the ridge and also along other edges of the property to determine if they are dead, dying, diseased, or otherwise dangerous.

Public Safety:

Notable events from Public Safety:

Multiple reports of shots fired around borders of town. No evidence found to corroborate reports.

1 report of identity theft

24 traffic stops

11 medial aid responses

No motor vehicle collisions reported, due to icy roads or otherwise, thanks to the preparation by Public Works.

Officers assisted in response to a fatal shooting between civilians near town border. Investigation by Pierce County Sheriff is ongoing.

Police recruit Sean Urckfitz graduated from the police academy. Sean placed 2nd in academic standing his class and 1st in overall performance grading for the class. His next phase of training begins next week.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on preparing for and responding to the snow and ice events.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to an unplanned primary power outage on Champion Street west of Union Avenue caused by faulty wire. The crew also responded to a secondary power outage in the 600 block of First Street caused by faulty wire; replaced universal joints on three pumps at the Sunnyside pump station; installed permanent power to a new residence in the 2800 block of Chambers Bay Drive; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew replaced the three universal joints at the Sunnyside pump station; assisted the Electric Crew with the after-hours power outage on Champion Street; performed monthly lift station maintenance; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to the snow and ice events and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance activities.

Other:

Friends of the Steilacoom Library Speaker Series:

The Friends of the Steilacoom Library and the Steilacoom Historical Museum are partnering to bring back the historical speaker series. All events are at 3 PM at the Museum.

February 14: Lane Sample, Life at Fort Nisqually

March 13: Karen Haas, Pioneer Memories, Future Dreams: Ezra Jane Meeker.

Census 2020: You Count

Read more about the census, see a timeline or learn more about temporary work available through the U.S. Census Bureau.