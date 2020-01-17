Special Guest Speaker at the Steilacoom Historical Museum on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Submitted by by Emily Molina–SHMA Liaison to Friends of the Steilacoom Library.

January 20th in observance of the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. we welcome you to join us at the Steilacoom Historical Museum for special guest speaker and author, Robert E. May, Professor Emeritus of History at Purdue University, as he discusses his title: Yuletide in Dixie: Slavery, Christmas, and Southern Memory.

In his book May explores the true story of what Christmas was like for slaves during this time. He exposes how inaccurate presumptions of festive celebrations among slaves and slave owners contributed to stereotypes as well as strengthened white supremacy in America.

May received his PhD in history from the University of Wisconsin. His other areas of expertise include: the Civil War and its causes, the U.S.–Mexican War, and the politics and expansionism of the United States in the mid nineteenth century.

He has authored many books including: Slavery, Race, and Conquest in the Tropics: Lincoln, Douglas, and the Future of Latin America, and The Southern Dream of a Caribbean Empire, to name a few.

May currently lives in Olympia, WA.

Please join us for this FREE event sponsored by The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association:

Yuletide in Dixie: Slavery, Christmas, and Southern Memory–Robert E. May, Professor Emeritus of History at Purdue University

Monday, January 20th, 1p.m.

Steilacoom Historical Museum

1801 Rainier St, Steilacoom, WA 98388

(253) 584-4133