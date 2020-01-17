Sound Transit train, bus schedules for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Sound Transit Sounder trains and ST Express buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday, January 20.

Link light rail service will operate on a Saturday schedule. Tacoma Link will operate on a Sunday schedule.

As part of Connect 2020, now through March 13, Link service will run every 13-15 minutes in each direction, and passengers traveling through downtown will need to make a transfer via a new center platform at Pioneer Square. For safety, bikes will not be allowed at the Pioneer Square station. Passengers with bikes must exit at University Street or International District/Chinatown.

To make it easier for bike commuters to keep their bikes off the system, Sound Transit is installing new on-demand BikeLink lockers at the Rainier Beach, SODO and University of Washington stations. Cards to access the lockers are available at bikelink.org/cards/get_card_options.

Throughout the Connect 2020 period of light rail service impacts passengers should:

Allow extra time, at least 30 minutes, especially the first week. Trains will run every 13-15 minutes and will be crowded.

Pay attention to signage and direction from Sound Transit staff ambassadors. Boarding platforms and station entrances will change through the duration of this project.

Sign up for Rider Alerts and go to connect2020.soundtransit.org/ for more information.

Schedules and transit center locations for the agency’s Sounder commuter rail service, ST Express buses, Link light rail, and Tacoma Link can be found at www.soundtransit.org.

Riders can also sign up to receive automatic text or e-mail service alerts for Link, Sounder Seattle-Everett, Sounder Seattle-Tacoma, Tacoma Link or ST Express at www.soundtransit.org/schedule/rider-alerts. Rider Alerts can help you plan your trip around inclement weather, inform you about special service to events, and alert you to holiday schedule changes.

Commuters can avoid lines for ticket machines by purchasing a Day Pass. Riders can purchase Sounder, ST Express and Link light rail tickets with the Transit GO Ticket app. Another way to skip lines at ticket machines is by getting an ORCA card. Cards only cost $5 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips. ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at orcacard.com.