Pierce College Files Applications for Master Plan Update

The City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department has received project applications to update the existing 2006 Pierce College (Lakewood campus) Master Development Plan which will provide figures to clarify the vision for college development through 2025.

Figures C and D express with better clarity and definition the long term plans for the college campus. Figure D defines the Classroom Building in the location east of the Health Education Building as a Classroom/Lab Building to account for near term plans to develop that site for the construction of a new building that will house the Veterinary Technology and Dental Hygiene Programs.

The referenced new facility is funded for construction in 2019-2021 capital budget in conjunction with the Cascade Phase 3 Renovation project. Figure D also illustrates a small addition to the Health Education Building to provide square footage that was cut from the original program due to funding restrictions. The modification includes new Appendix items H.

Pierce College Signage Master Plan, I. Pierce College Landscape Master Plan and J. Pierce College Lighting Master Plan. Each of the referenced appendix have been in development while the tenets of the 2006 Master Plan have been implemented by the college over time, consistent with the 2006 Master Plan and build upon that baseline.

A public comment period is open through January 30, 2020.

All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499. Comments must be received by 5 P.M. on January 30, 2020. Any person wishing to become a party of record should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the Hearing Examiner decision to Superior Court by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code 18A.02.740.

