Out with Old, in with the New in University Place

Demolition work has begun on the old Windmill Village site to prepare it for development, as per the terms of the existing agreement with the property developer. Plans call for the site to be the newest addition to the Village at Chambers Bay, with the potential for additional retail or professional space.

The demolition contractor hopes to have all four buildings on the site taken down by the end of this week, with clean-up and removal of the debris, concrete foundations and walkways to be complete by the first week of February.Although the buildings that once housed U.P.’s City Hall offices are coming down, the City’s Parks staff were able to remove and transplant many of the beautiful plants and shrubs that were on the Windmill Village grounds to other parks in the city. The original “donor bricks” that were created during the early days of the City’s incorporation have also been saved and will be installed in Homestead Park later this spring.

As a reminder, the area around Windmill Village is considered an active work zone and the perimeter has been fenced off for safety. Please obey all posted signs.