Basic Education Very Robust – Vote No on CPSD Levy

Submitted by KM Hills.

Have you ever wondered what is included in a basic education?

Thanks the Washington State Legislature we all have access to the definition under RCW 28A.150.210.

Due to the good work of our Legislature a “basic education” is not at all basic. In fact, you will find that it is very robust and includes noted flexibility to allow districts the ability adjust curriculum as needed to “better focus on strengthening the educational achievement of all students.”

If you watched the CPSD produced YouTube video hosted by Board Member Alyssa Anderson Pearson you will notice all but one of the items, Resource Officers, is listed within the definition of a basic education. So yes schools are fully funded.

In a discussion with Board President Dr. Marty Schafer, after Monday’s CPSD Board meeting, he stated that a basic education, as defined in the RCW, is a moving target.

My experience working in the court/legal system is that the RCW’s are not suggestions or moving targets we hope to hit; however, clearly defined codes which are set to follow. Schools are fully funded and to avoid double taxation we must remember it truly is acceptable to Vote No on the CPSD Levy.

You will notice our signs around Lakewood as ballots get close to arriving in your mail box.