Symphony Tacoma to Receive a $10,000 Grant from the National Endowment of the Arts

Symphony Tacoma has been approved for a $10,000 Art Works grant to support its Composer in the Community program. Overall, the National Endowment for the Arts has approved 1,187 grants totaling $27.3 million in the first round of fiscal year 2020 funding to support arts projects in every state in the nation, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The funding from this grant will allow Symphony Tacoma to bring award-winning composer David Ludwig to Tacoma for the program’s inaugural residency. Three of Ludwig’s works—including a world premiere—will be performed during the 2019-2020 season. In addition, Ludwig will engage the community by leading masterclasses, lectures and more, culminating in an open-to-the-public reading session in June where young composers will have their work performed by a professional orchestra.

The Art Works funding category supports projects that focus on public engagement with, and access to, various forms of excellent art across the nation; the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence; learning in the arts at all stages of life; and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life.

“We are immensely grateful to the NEA for their support and recognition of this new program with Symphony Tacoma,” says Music Director Sarah Ioannides. “The opportunity to bring renowned composer David Ludwig to work with aspiring musicians, composers and conductors in our region will undoubtedly inspire musicians, students and our symphony patrons in many ways. We are also honored to perform the world premiere of David’s composition, The Bleeding Pines that spotlights the importance of protecting our environment, as well as his revered Violin Concerto and Fanfare for Sam.”

“The arts are at the heart of our communities, connecting people through shared experiences and artistic expression,” said Arts Endowment chairman Mary Anne Carter. “The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support projects like Symphony Tacoma.”

For more information on projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.