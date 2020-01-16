MultiCare awards more than $750,00 to community organizations in 2019

MultiCare Health System’s Community Partnership Fund has awarded more than $3 million in its first five years to dozens of community groups across Washington to support programs that improve the health and economic well-being of communities.

In 2019, the fund gave $750,000 to more than 80 organizations focused on housing, hunger, health care, children and education in the Puget Sound and Inland Northwest regions.

“We know that a person’s health status is heavily influenced by having a safe place to live, food to eat and access to education,” said Lois Bernstein, Chief Community Executive for MultiCare. “We are proud to partner with these organizations and work collaboratively to improve the quality of live in the communities we serve.”

The fund is part of MultiCare’s focus on building enduring partnerships that contribute to the health and vitality of our community.

This year, MultiCare awarded grants to programs such as Auburn’s Pantry Project who used the funds to supply the school district with vouchers. The school then determines if their greatest need is for student clothing, hygiene items or weekend food supplies. Serra House in Tacoma is utilizing the grant to hire a housing manager for their 24/7 shelter serving 13 to 17year olds. The YMCA of Spokane is using funds to focus on their domestic violence response.

Communities In Schools Lakewood Student Support Site Coordination Communities In Schools of Lakewood delivers a model of integrated student supports that places highly qualified coordinators inside schools to address the identified needs of students facing academic and non-academic barriers to achievement in school and life. The grant helps fund the program. Lakewood Emergency Food Network General Operations Emergency Food Networks is Pierce County’s food distributor, providing a network of 76 partner food pantries, meal sites and shelters with more than one million pounds of food delivered each month, at no cost to the person in need. Lakewood Allen Renaissance/Tacoma Clubhouse Tacoma Clubhouse The Tacoma Clubhouse is an after-school enrichment program for youth aged 10-18. It offers youth a safe environment and the ability to explore science, technology, engineering, arts and math. The grant funds general management of the clubhouse and cost-effective hardware and software. Tacoma Ark Institute of Learning Academic Evaluation and/or instruction for Low-Income Youth The grant awarded to Ark Institute of Learning will support struggling learners to give them the skills, tools and strategies they need to become successful students. Ark’s Scholarship Program helps disadvantaged and low-income students pay for their evaluation and/or instruction to receive services and potentially do better in school and have skills for the future workplace and as contributing members of the community. Tacoma Asia Pacific Cultural Center Promised Leaders of Tomorrow (PLOT) Youth Program The purpose of the Promised Leaders of Tomorrow (PLOT) Youth Program is to help low-income, at-risk Asian and Pacific Islander youth overcome barriers so they stay in school and graduate. The grant is being used to fund staff. Tacoma Catherine Place Women’s Holistic Wellness Catherine Place promotes long-term healing and social change in pursuit of the mission to improve the quality of life for women. Catherine Place’s services are either free or offered on a donation basis, so income is not a barrier to women in the community. The grant supports the individual advocacy program to support women experiencing life transitions: economic, relationship or housing instability or discrimination/immigration challenges. Tacoma Children’s Museum of Tacoma Play to Learn The grant for the Children’s Museum of Tacoma supports program delivery at 24 sites for fall 2019 and 26 sites in winter and spring 2020. Funding will help cover the expense of program supplies, instruction and travel costs associated with delivering a county-wide outreach program. Tacoma Hilltop Artists Hilltop Artists Outreach Program Outreach is a key program of Hilltop Artists, an organization located in the Hilltop neighborhood of Tacoma that provides 650+ Pierce County youth with instruction in glassblowing and related arts each year. The grant supports the expenses to maintain and grow the program. Tacoma Hope Sparks Healing Hearts Behavioral Health Program Healing Hearts Counseling provides critical and accessible behavioral health counseling for children, teens, parents, adults and families living in Pierce County. The program serves those who are exposed to trauma, toxic stress and adverse childhood experiences. The grant funds general operations of the behavioral health program. Tacoma Lindquist Dental Clinic for Children Uncompensated Care Fund Funding supports the Uncompensated Care Fund, which enables Lindquist Dental Clinic for Children to provide dental care to low-income Puget Sound children and youth who are uninsured, under-insured or whose families cannot afford the co-pays of their insurance. Tacoma Museum of Glass Hot Shop Heroes The Museum of Glass Hot Shop Heroes program addresses the need among active duty soldiers and veteran groups for creative programming that could alleviate diagnosed symptoms of post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury, as well as other depressive disorders. The grant is used for program delivery and the teaching of glass making. Tacoma Nourish Pierce County Mobile Food Bank Operations Nourish Pierce County provides nutritious food and support services to people in need. The grant funds the operations for the mobile food banks, fuel, maintenance, repairs and salary for mobile food bank managers. Tacoma NW Furniture Bank NW Furniture Bank’s Strategic Growth Project NW Furniture Bank’s mission is to help restore hope, dignity and stability in our community by recycling donated furniture to people in need. The grant is used for general operating support. Tacoma Our Sisters’ House Stepping Stone The Stepping Stones program is a psycho-educational program for children ages 6-11 years old who have witnessed or been exposed to domestic violence between their parents. The program offers a support parenting group component for the non-abusive parent. Funds are being used for staffing, supplies/material and incentives (gas and gift cards). Tacoma Pierce County AIDS Foundation (PCAF) HIV Prevention Program Pierce County AIDS Foundation has been awarded grant funds to support HIV prevention programs that serve populations most heavily impacted by HIV transmission. Tacoma The Rescue Mission Men’s & Family Emergency Shelters The Rescue Mission helps provide essential programs and services to homeless men and families experiencing homelessness in our community. Programs and services include emergency shelter for homeless men and homeless families, meals, case management, mental health counseling, youth services, adult education, housing assistance, employment and career navigation, substance use disorder recovery, veterans’ resource center and veterans’ shelter and legal assistance. Tacoma Safe Streets Campaign Safe Streets Strengthening Social Determinants of Health Safe Streets Campaign is using the funds for Mobilization Specialists’ outreach in communities and schools; staff training in social-emotional learning and youth development best practices; and project and event supplies for community and youth mobilization events. Tacoma Sexual Assault Center of Pierce County Rebuilding Hope! As the only state-accredited community sexual assault program to serve Pierce County, Rebuilding Hope! has responded to the community’s sexual assault victim needs for the past 50 years. It supports clients by providing 24/7 trauma-informed crisis intervention and general, medical and legal advocacy. It also provides specialized sexual assault therapeutic interventions to survivors and their families. The funds are being used to increase its victim advocacy staff. Tacoma Shared Housing Services Youth Host Home Program The Youth Host Home program pairs a young person experiencing homelessness with a caring individual/family wanting to make a difference in the life of a youth/young adult experiencing homelessness. Funding is being used to broaden outreach into the LGBTQ community and communities of color. Tacoma Sound Outreach Affordable Housing Counselor The grant is funding a Hilltop Center for Strong Families (CSF) financial counselor. The financial counselor currently serves three unique populations: CSF clients, referrals from Tacoma Housing Authority housing voucher recipients and Habitat for Humanity clients who were previously denied mortgage loans. Tacoma St Leo Food Connection St Leo Food Bank Nearly all the food distributed through the St. Leo Food Bank is donated from its community partners such as the Emergency Food Network, Food Lifeline, Northwest Harvest and government commodities. Additionally, it has a strong gleaning program, which gathers food from neighborhood organizations such as restaurants, grocery stores and farms. The funds are being used to support staff of the St. Leo Food Bank, which is the primary expense of operating the program. Tacoma Tacoma Farmers Market All Aboard the Fresh Express: Mobile Market Food Access Feasibility Assessment The grant is being used to fund a feasibility study to determine the need and best practices for implementing a mobile farmers market to East and South Tacoma. Tacoma Tacoma Housing Development Group Fall Prevention and Balance Classes for Senior and Disabled Tacoma Housing Development Group is continuing fall prevention and balance classes to residents of their Senior and Disabled buildings. Funds are providing classes at five Senior and Disabled Buildings in the City of Tacoma consisting of 10-week, 10 sessions per week instruction. Tacoma Tacoma Pierce County Habitat for Humanity Homeownership Tacoma/Pierce County (T/PC) Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that partners with families in need to build and own simple, decent and affordable homes in safe communities. Funds are supporting its Homeownership program and helping develop the Aging-in-Place program. Aging-in-Place will provide home modifications and repairs in partnership with a health care provider to serve senior adults 55 and older. Tacoma Tacoma Urban League Girls With Purpose/Sisterhood in the City Girls With Purpose (GWP) is an all-girls program that combines positive adult female mentoring with group activities and a structured curriculum that helps to empower young females of color to succeed as productive citizens, both scholastically and in all aspects of their personal life. Its target audience is middle school-aged girls between 11-14 years old. Funds are being used for program coordination to include mentoring, management and reporting; printing costs and materials; and snacks to support the projects and activities in the Girls With Purpose Program/Sisterhood in the city. Tacoma Trinity Presbyterian Church Trinity Education Programs (Bobcat Learning Center & Trinity Afterschool Program (TAP)) The grant supports the costs of staffing and operating Trinity Education Programs. Tacoma