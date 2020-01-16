Mary Carlisle named Lakewood Rotary’s Educator of the Month

Hudtloff Middle School teacher Mary Carlisle was named Educator of the Month for January by the Lakewood Rotary Club. Hudtloff Middle School Principal Cindy Adams also attended the January 10 award presentation.

Mary Carlisle (left) with Lakewood Rotary President Bill Potter.

Mary Carlisle has worked at Hudtloff Middle School since 1996. A lot about Hudtloff has changed in those 24 years, but Mary Carlisle’s love for learning has not. Mary teaches English Language Arts to 8th graders, including co-teaching English Language Learners.

She is focused on supporting all students achieve. An important part of that is attending training to learn how to connect with students from diverse backgrounds and help them overcome the barriers many of them face. Some of this support includes implementing interventions to support them with academic, behavior, and/or social emotional health.

Mary truly cares about students and their families and works to break down barriers build relationships and support and advocate for the under-served.

She is a strong leader and caring mentor to new staff members, supporting them through what can be challenging first few years.