Ice skating championships runs through the weekend at Sprinker

Ice Sports Industry (ISI) has selected Sprinker Recreation Center to host the Ice Sports Industry West Coast Championships, Jan. 17-18, as their first national event of the year.

This annual recreational ice skating competition expects 300 skaters ranging in ages 3 to 73, from Alaska, California, Texas, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington, competing as individuals or teams in a variety of events from dance to freestyle.

This event is free to the public to view. Competitions of different age levels and events begins Friday and runs through Sunday at Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St. S. in Tacoma.

Event times are:

Friday, Jan. 17 – 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18 – 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19 – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Additional information can be found at the ISI website.