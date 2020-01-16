Caroline Belleci Sworn in as New Mayor of U.P.

At the Jan. 6, 2020 meeting of the University Place City Council, Caroline Belleci was elected by her fellow Council members to serve as the mayor of University Place for the next two years. She will be supported by Council Member Steve Worthington as mayor pro tem. Also at the meeting, Council Member Howard Lee was elected by his peers on the Council to serve as its Finance Committee chair.

Before turning the gavel over to new Mayor Belleci, outgoing Mayor Kent Keel took a few moments to thank his fellow Council members, City staff and the residents of University Place for their support. “It was a privilege to work with you as mayor and I just want to say ‘thank you’ and I hope that I have proved worthy of your vote,” he said.

He also shared his “State of the City” video which highlights many of the accomplishments of the City since its incorporation 25 years ago, as well as what the future may hold for its second 25 years.

In her first public remarks as mayor, Belleci thanked former Mayor Keel for his leadership and for demonstrating the hard work and dedication that is needed to serve in the role. “I know that this job is not an easy job,” Belleci said. “And I expect the six of you (Council members) and our citizens to hold me accountable to ensure that the needs of our citizens and staff are being met over the next two years.”

Belleci then announced that as one of her first initiatives she will begin holding regular public chat sessions in the Civic Building Gallery so that citizens can come forward with their questions or concerns or to learn more about the workings of their city government. The sessions will be held on the second Saturday of every month from noon to 2 p.m. and on the second Tuesday of the month from 6 to 8 p.m.

“I want the public to know that we on Council have been listening and will continue to listen over the next 25 years,” she said. In addition to the new chat sessions, Mayor Belleci said she will continue to work with staff to ensure open communication between residents and City Hall.