2020 Grant Applications now being accepted

The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund is now accepting grant applications from qualifying 501(C)(3) organizations which provide service in the City of Lakewood. The deadline for submission is April 6, 2020. The application and instructions can be located at www.lakewoodcommunityfoundation.com.

The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund was created in 1993 as a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization by the Lakewood Rotary Club and the Clover Park Rotary Club to address critical needs in Lakewood and to serve Lakewood residents more directly, especially its neediest. Their mission is to improve the lives of people in the Lakewood Community by encouraging the generosity of donors and by accepting and distributing resources through a permanent endowment.