Utility Work on Martin Luther King Jr. Way this week

This week, the contractor will start installing a deep sewer line on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Ave. to S. 3rd St., and the southbound lane on MLK Jr. Way will be closed. The driveway to the Jackson Hall parking garage will be closed during the Martin Luther King Jr. Way holiday weekend. Hospitals and medical centers are open. Please allow an extra 15 minutes to get to your appointment.

Crews are installing a catch basin on N. 1st St. and working on traffic signals in the Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st St. intersection. The contractor is installing utilities on S. 14th Street near MLK Jr. Way and working on traffic signals on MLK Jr. Way at S. 15th St. On Stadium Way, crews continue to install track and foundations for Link power poles; however, some work depends on warmer weather.

Looking ahead, crews will start installing track in the N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st St. intersection, as early as Jan. 22. This intersection will be completely closed for this work. Crews will start installing track on Martin Luther King Jr. Way near S. 18th St. as early as Jan. 27.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on N. 1st Street, N. Tacoma Avenue, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 14th Street, S. 17th Street, and Stadium Way

When

Week of January 13

Where

N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st St. intersection – lane restriction.

N. 1st St. from N. Tacoma Ave to N. G St. – eastbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Ave. to Baker Center driveway – southbound lane closure. Use detour: S. J St. to 6th Ave. to MLK Jr. Way.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way at S. 14th St. – northbound lane closure.

S. 14th St. on both sides of MLK Jr. Way – closed for a half-block to the alley.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 18th St. to S. 16th St. – lane restriction.

Stadium Way from Broadway to the 705 onramp — southbound lane closure; use detours. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Avenue.