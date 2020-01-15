UPS Receives Prestigious Clare Boothe Luce Program Grant to Support Women in STEM

Tacoma, Wash. ­– The Henry Luce Foundation, Inc. has awarded University of Puget Sound a $147,900 grant through their Clare Boothe Luce Program to support research awards for women majoring in the STEM fields of computer science, math, chemistry, geology, and physics. The Clare Boothe Luce grants are both highly-prestigious and highly- competitive; Puget Sound is one of only six schools awarded an undergraduate scholarship grant this year.

The award will support research stipends for 18 women over a period of three years. Following a rigorous application process, The Clare Boothe Luce Scholars will engage in high-impact summer research projects and participate in a learning community in the academic year following their research. Scholars will work alongside Puget Sound’s talented faculty members in the sciences, who will mentor them through the experience.

“We are extremely grateful to The Henry Luce Foundation for their continued support of Puget Sound,” said President Isiaah Crawford. “The Clare Boothe Luce Program facilitates the implementation of our strategic plan and builds on the investments we’ve made in the sciences.”

Over the last decade, Puget Sound has created new science facilities that have been ranked in the top 20 in the nation by the Princeton Review; grown student enrollments in the sciences so that one in three students graduates with a bachelor’s degree in the sciences; and has been named among the top seven percent of baccalaureate-grating institutions nationwide whose graduates earn doctorates. Within the past year, Puget Sound was recognized in a report by the Council of Independent Colleges as a leading college for women who go on to purse doctoral degrees in the sciences.

The Clare Boothe Luce Undergraduate Research Awards will augment Puget Sound’s existing program of summer science and math research grants, by placing greater emphasis on fields where women are typically less well-represented. These experiences position students for success in post-graduate study and careers in STEM fields after graduating from Puget Sound.

“The Clare Boothe Luce Program will enhance the already-strong summer research opportunities for Puget Sound students in STEM fields,” said Amy Spivey, professor of physics. “I am excited that this program will also create new opportunities for mentoring and community-building between women students and faculty in these disciplines.”

Since its inception in 1989, the Clare Boothe Luce Program has been one of the most significant sources of support for women seeking to study or teach science, engineering, and mathematics. As of 2019, the Clare Boothe Luce Program has awarded over $200 million in grants to more than 200 U.S. colleges and universities to support over 2,500 women to study and teach in the STEM disciplines.