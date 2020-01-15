Hearts for Art: Celebrate Your Love with Art at Tacoma Art Museum

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Tacoma Art Museum invites visitors to share their love of art with Hearts For Art. From February 1 through February 14, visitors can pick up a paper heart from the TAM front desk, select an artwork, and proclaim their love by snapping and sharing on social media a photo of the heart on the floor near the piece selected using the hashtags #tacomaartmuseum and #HeartsforArt.

New on view at TAM are several new portraits of artists by Mary Van Cline which capture the spirit and character of people who have made lasting contributions to the studio glass movement in the U.S. Presented as part of The Documenta Project, subjects include Martin Blank, Daniel Clayman, David Huchthausen, Ginny Ruffner and Toots Zynsky.

Additionally, from February 4-14, TAM memberships will be 15% off and the TAM Store will offer a special 15% off sale on jewelry, perfect for giving to your special someone.

Hearts for Art was created by the Columbus Museum of Art. This February anyone can follow the hashtag #HeartsforArt to see people’s favorites from around the country.