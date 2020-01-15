CPTC Confirms Partnership for New Apprenticeship Programs

Late last month, Clover Park Technical College enhanced its apprenticeship training network through a partnership with the SEIU Healthcare 1199NW Multi-Employer Training and Education Fund.

hnical College enhanced its apprenticeship training network through a partnership with the SEIU Healthcare 1199NW Multi-Employer Training and Education Fund. On Dec. 19, Dr. Joyce Loveday, CPTC president, and Laura Hopkins, SEIU executive director, signed two affiliation agreements. The documents certify CPTC as a related supplemental instruction provider for the medical assistant and central services/sterile processing apprenticeships.

President, Dr. Joyce Loveday, held a signing ceremony signifying an apprenticeship partnership between CPTC and SEIU Healthcare.

Other notable community members in attendance included the outgoing and incoming CEOs of WorkForce Central, Linda Nguyen, and Helen McGovern-Pilant, as well as Jolita Perez, Senior Workforce Development Specialist from MultiCare Health System.

The medical assistant and central services positions provide vital support to medical staff daily. In the past, CPTC has only offered pre-certification programs for this field. With healthcare being the largest industry in Pierce County, according to a 2016 WorkForce Central study, this apprenticeship program will serve as a boon for both the students and the community.

This partnership is CPTC’s first foray into the Allied Health apprenticeship programs. Unlike the traditional classroom model, CPTC’s apprenticeship students are hired as employees with a local employer and acquire on-the-job training. The reduced hours in the classroom compared to a traditional program means a reduction in tuition costs for the student as well. For Brandon Rogers, Associate Dean of Instruction at CPTC, this signing was an important step forward.

“Apprenticeships registered in Washington undergo a rigorous review by a state apprenticeship council that verifies that the program provides four key items. They need a minimum of 2,000 hours of on-the-job training, at least 144 hours of related instruction, a progressive wage scale, and qualified, journey-level supervisors lead,” Rogers explained. “It’s a unique model within our state technical and community college system and requires forging a strong relationship with our local employers. This agreement is a testament to our community’s commitment to our apprenticeship students and wouldn’t be possible without them along with the support of our CPTC administration.”

Dr. Loveday lauded the partnership for its commitment to empowering both the college’s students and the community. “Like many of our programs, this apprenticeship program connects CPTC with our community. Together, we are training our future workforce. I applaud our team and our community partners in making this partnership a reality.”

The program will begin with its first cohort as early as March 2020. To learn more about this apprenticeship program, please contact Brandon Rogers at Brandon.Rogers@cptc.edu.

The post CPTC Confirms Partnership for New Apprenticeship Programs appeared first on In the Spotlight.