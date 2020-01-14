STEAM Activities to build skills for today and tomorrow

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Stimulate young minds with STEAM activities from the Pierce County Library System. Explore and learn science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) with free, hands-on events for all ages.

According to the U. S. Department of Commerce, STEAM occupations are growing at a rate of 17%, while other occupations are growing at 10%. In order to prepare tomorrow’s innovators in this growing industry, they need to understand and show STEAM skills.

“Technology is growing at a fast pace,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “STEAM activities help the younger generation learn the skills needed to solve problems, gather data and evaluate conditions. These are skills critical for tomorrow’s workers, plus STEAM is really fun.”

Upcoming events include:

Ozobots and Bee-Bots: Create with Technology

Learn early math concepts through play! Ages 2-6 with an adult.

Friday, Jan. 31, 10:30 a.m., University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

STEAM Explorers: Catapults

Experiment and build a catapult out of basic materials. All supplies provided. Ages 7 and older.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 1-2 p.m., Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Science Explorer

Discover the microscopic world, try out a banana piano with Makey Makey, investigate density and more. Ages 7 and up.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 4-5:30 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Petite Picasso: Fizzy Heart Art

Prepare to get messy with fun, creative and process-driven art activities. Perfect for toddlers, preschoolers and early elementary ages.

Thurs., Feb. 6, 2-3 p.m., South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

Leap Into Science: Wind and Air

Examine science concepts around air, wind and breathe in with experiments and activities for young scientists. Ages 3-10.

Saturday, Feb. 29, noon-1 p.m., University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Families may also find books to explore STEAM subjects, Science to Go backpacks and online resources to help with science projects, math and technology at Pierce County Library.

The Pierce County Library Foundations helps sponsor the Library’s STEAM activities.

Find more STEAM activities to build school success and discover new interests at calendar.piercecountylibrary.org/events.