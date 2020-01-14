Rep. Denny Heck at Jan. 16 Lakewood United Meeting

January 16, 2020 “Staff of U.S. Representative Denny Heck, 10th Congressional District (John – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7:00 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW near Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. The upcoming Lakewood United topics are as follows:

January 23, 2020 “Western State Status” – David Holt, CEO – (Laurel – MC) Still requires confirmation

January 30, 2020 “New Lakewood Historical Society” – President Sue Scott (John – MC) Still requires confirmation

February 6, 2020 “Nisqually Land Trust” Still requires confirmation

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2019, are $25 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski or Steve Smith.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is this Thursday, January 16, 2020 (3rd Thursday) starting at 8:00 AM, immediately after the Lakewood United meeting, at Burs Restaurant. Visitors are welcome.