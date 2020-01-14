More unpredictable weather headed our way

We continue to follow the weather reports coming out of the National Weather Service and have crews ready to respond overnight with plows should we see any snowfall with the next system coming through.

Even without snow we will run trucks with de-icer to apply to the roads to help combat any areas that could get icy due to the expected temperatures below freezing.

Drivers are reminded to please continue to use caution while driving, give extra following distance and be prepared to take a little longer to reach your destination. Stay safe out there.