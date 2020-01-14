Curran Orchard 2020 Pruning Parties

Submitted by CORE.

Learn a new skill and help take care of a unique apple orchard park in University Place!

Join us at a free Night Pruning Class taught by Master Gardener/arborist Robert Sweet on Thursday, January 23, from 7pm-9pm at the United Church in University Place, located at 3912 Grandview Drive W.

Participants in this class (sponsored by CORE– Curran Orchard Resource Enthusiasts) will get an overview of proper pruning techniques for apple trees.

Interested people can then practice their skills at the upcoming Pruning Parties at the Curran Orchard located at 3920 Grandview Drive W:

Free Pruning Parties

Saturdays from 10 am – 1pm

February 1 and 15

March 7 and 21

April 4 and 18

Trained volunteers and Master Gardeners will be on hand to provide guidance. Wear old clothes and bring loppers, hand pruners and saws if available. Help is also needed hauling branches to the dumpsters. Great for community service hours! Refreshments provided.

Learn about Mason Bees at a free lecture by Orchard Mason Beekeeper Rick Mercier at the UP Library on Saturday, Feb. 22, from noon to 2pm.

Many times more effective than honey bees, Blue Orchard Mason Bees are also totally nonaggressive. They are easy to care for and are our very own native Pacific Northwest Native Bee. These are the same bees used to pollinate the Curran Orchard and have proven to substantially increase the crop yield.

CORE meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6pm at the University Place Civic/Library Atrium, 3609 Market Place W. Free parking is available underneath the library.

For more information and to confirm meeting locations, visit www.curranappleorchard.com or email apples@curranappleorchard.com. Everyone is welcome to attend!