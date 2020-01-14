CPSD Promising Future: Zyah Mcpherson

Zyah’s family moved to Washington state from Tennessee two years ago when her stepdad was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Her stepdad has since retired from the Army and the family is settled in Lakewood permanently.

She plays soccer and volleyball at Mann as part of her focus on staying healthy. Her favorite class is home economics, and she enjoys the way math stimulates her mind. “It takes a lot of thinking and calms me down,” she said.

“Zyah has a gift for kindness that she spreads throughout Mann every day, making a lasting impression on students and staff,” said Mann teacher Patrick Kelly. “She comes into my math class every day with a vibrant smile full of energy that evokes enthusiasm and positivity for her classmates.”