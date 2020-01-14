Caring for Kids Dinner Auction

Our Happy Hearts Auction is just around the corner. We are still looking for live auction items and sponsors. Remember all the money we raise goes directly to help our kids and families with basic needs.

On Friday the 10th we delivered 24 new coats to Tyee Park Elementary School. Every day is a challenge with the need for clothing, school supplies and food. We also supply the Springbrook Closet and Arrow Community Park with food on a regular basis.

You can still order tickets for the February 1st Auction at the Clover Park Technical College McGavick Center. It starts at 5:00 P.M. Please help us make a difference! carekids@comcast.net or 253-279-9777.