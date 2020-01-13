Volunteer Drivers Urgently Needed

You can help to ensure that our food bank shelves remain stocked for the thousands of hard-working families, students and individuals who depend on us.

Nourish Pierce County is a network of food banks providing nutritious food throughout Pierce County. We have an immediate need for several Grocery Rescue Drivers to load and transport food from our retail partners to our food banks and warehouse. A valid driver’s license is required.

Contact Nourish Director of Operations, Mark L’Esperance at 253-534-8580 or Operations.