The monthly employment report is out! November unemployment held steady at 5.1%. Total employment is up nearly 4K from October but the share of people looking for work still exceeds both WA State (4.0%) and the Nation (3.3%).

Pierce County added over 2K active job postings, bringing the total number of online postings up to nearly 15K.

The construction sector saw the biggest third quarter employment jump, adding 1.2K new jobs.