King Cobra’s Track Club registration is now available online. This is a great opportunity to get outdoors and be active.

The season runs from March 2 – July 29, 2020. Practices will be held at Pioneer Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:45 PM – 7:15 PM and on Saturdays from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM.

Registration: dupontwagov.seamlessdocs.com/f/2020track