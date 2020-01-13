FEMA Business Resiliency Workshop Registration Open

Is your business prepared to continue operations after a disaster or unexpected event? Do you have a plan for how your business will respond to floods, power outages, or other hazards? These are questions we want you to be able to answer! Businesses are a cornerstone of our economy and business survival is key to maintaining a strong community.

FEMA Region 10 and our partners are presenting a free Business Resiliency Workshop in Pierce County to provide businesses with ways to ensure they continue to operate in the event of a disaster. This workshop will educate business owners on employee readiness, temporary power solutions, and creating contingency plans for cash flow and e-commerce. Business owners will receive business preparedness resources and the opportunity to speak with local, state, and federal emergency preparedness personnel.

Workshop Details

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

8 a.m. – 12 p.m. PST

Puyallup, Washington

An optional networking session will be held from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Register for the event through Eventbrite.

Registration is open through February 5 or until all seats are filled. The address and location of the event will be provided after registration.

Partners for the workshop include FEMA Region 10, Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County, Pierce County Economic Development Department, Pierce County Office of Emergency Management, Washington Emergency Management Division, and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Please contact Ilyssa Plumer at FEMA-R10-Communityprep or 425-487-4943 with any questions.

Washington_Business_Resiliency_Workshop_2020.02.pdf