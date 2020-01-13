2020 Lakewood First Lions Club Crab Feed and Dance

It’s that time again to think about purchasing tickets for the Lakewood First Lions Club 7th Annual Crab Feed and Dance sponsored by Heritage Bank and CHI Franciscan.

WHEN: 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 25th, 2020

WHERE: Sharon McGavick Center – Clover Park Technical College

COST: $60 per person (Chicken for alternative choice)

WHY: Great food, dancing to the music of our new band 3Trick Pony, having fun with friends, dessert dash, silent auction.

All proceeds from this Fund Raiser goes towards our various community projects—hearing testing, diabetes awareness, environmental programs, and Camp Leo.



To purchase tickets, go to www.paypal.com

If you already have a PayPal account, click on SEND Then click on SEND MONEY Enter your own personal email and password In the send money box, type Lakewood1stLions@hotmail.com Then list the total amount ($60 per person) Under Add a note, list the first and last names of the persons you are paying for and whether they want crab or chicken. I also need to know what table you would like to sit at: a friends, an organization or a business table.

If you do not have a PayPal account please create one on line. It’s free and easy. Simply follow their directions, then continue using the directions listed above.