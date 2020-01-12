Wall construction brings overnight ramp closures at 41st Division Drive, JBLM

LAKEWOOD – Starting this week, contractor crews will close the northbound I-5 ramps to and from 41st Division Drive multiple nights to begin building a new section of noise wall adjacent to northbound I-5 and Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The work and associated ramp closures will continue through January.

During the night closures, travelers will follow signed detours. This work is part of a project that widens I-5 and rebuilds the Thorne Lane and Berkeley Street overpasses in Lakewood.

Weather delays closure of Washington Avenue and Berkeley Street intersection

Atkinson Construction has rescheduled the two-week closure of the Washington Avenue and Berkeley Street intersection due to an unfavorable weather forecast. The new closure date is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20.

Overnight closures:

Monday, Jan. 13

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Union Avenue between Thorne Lane and Spruce Street will close from 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Jan. 17

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 10:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.