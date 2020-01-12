The Choir of Man will deliver their Pint-filled Good Time Pub Performance January 30

TACOMA, WASH. – Tacoma Arts Live will present The Choir of Man on Thursday, January 30 at the Pantages Theater, as part of their 2020 North American tour. This worldwide smash and runaway hit of numerous musical festivals is getting stateside audiences on their feet again! Tickets are on sale now.

Known across the globe as “the ultimate feel-good show,” The Choir of Man offers up 90 minutes of indisputable joy. It’s a party. It’s a concert, it’s a pint-filled good time set in a real, working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography. The multi-talented cast of nine handsome blokes sings everything – pub tunes, folk, Broadway, classic rock – all to roof-raising heights. It’s the best singing, dancing, stomping, pub crawl of a show you’ll ever attend!

One of the show’s producers, Nic Doodson states, “After a whirlwind kick-off US tour in 2018, the guys have spent the last months touring the UK and Australia and they are ready to bring this show back to American audiences! This concert is such a great time for all – whether it’s a ladies night, first date, guys night out or even a bachelorette party! So, grab your best mates and we’ll see you at the venue…the first pint is on us (seriously!)”

Imagine the greatest pub gig you’ve ever been to, multiply it by ten, and you’ll still be nowhere near the fun that this show exudes throughout. The show celebrates music that has wide appeal including songs by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. The cast features world-class tap dancers, singers, and instrumentalists, ensuring that there is something for everyone in this joyous and uplifting show for all ages.

The Choir Of Man is a mug-smashing success from the creative minds of Andrew Kay – Soweto Gospel Choir, Noise Boys, Gobsmacked, and the award-winning North by Northwest, and Nic Doodson – The Magnets, Gobsmacked, and Noise Boys. “A feast for the senses, Choir of Man will have you dancing down the aisles. Leave your worries in your coat and grab a pint!” – Broadway Baby

Before the show begins, guests who are 21 or older can step on stage to enjoy the real, working pub with the guys from the show. Once everyone’s taken their seats, the show will start rocking and rolling with tons of classic and modern tunes that everyone will enjoy. Audience participation is highly encouraged and will include a lucky member or two getting pulled up on stage to be serenaded by the amazing performers.

Tickets for The Choir of Man are $29, $40, $55, and $69 and are on sale now. To purchase advance tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free at 1.800.291.7593, visit in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District, or online at TacomaArtsLive.org.