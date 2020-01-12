Overnight ramp closures in Tacoma for HOV Construction

TACOMA – Contractor crews building connecting HOV lanes between Fife and Tacoma have a series of overnight ramp closures scheduled for the week of Jan. 13.

During the closures, signed detours will be in place. All ramp closures are subject to change due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Monday, Jan. 13

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Eastbound SR 16 exit to South Sprague Avenue will close from 11 pm. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Union Avenue on-ramp to eastbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 HOV ramp to westbound SR 16 HOV will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 HOV ramp to westbound SR 16 HOV will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 ramp to westbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 HOV ramp to westbound SR 16 HOV will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 ramp to westbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 HOV ramp to westbound SR 16 HOV will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Jan. 17

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Look ahead: Upcoming weekend single lane closures at northbound I-5 exit 132

For two consecutive weekends, one lane of the northbound I-5 exit 132 to South 38th Street and SR 16 will close for drainage and concrete work. The collector/distributor will be reduced to a single lane.

If the weather allows, the work will take place from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, and again from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3.

Weekend travelers using northbound I-5 exit 132 to South 38th Street and SR 16 can expect to see delays.

Additional Pierce County maintenance and construction information is available at TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.