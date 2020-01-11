Voter registration drive next week at Bates South Campus Library

Bates Library, in partnership with the League of Women Voters, is hosting a voter registration drive on Thursday, Jan. 16. This event will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the South Campus Library, 2201 S 78th Street in Tacoma. In order to register, participants will need to be a citizen of the United States, a legal resident of Washington state, and at least 18 years old on Election Day (not at the time of registration).

Why register to vote?

Voting is the best way to make your voice heard on the issues that concern you, from national and global issues like defense and the environment to local issues like parks and education funding. In order to vote in the upcoming Presidential Primaries, you will need to register by February 3.

Just turning 18? Moved to the state? Never got around registering? Stop by the South Campus Library next week and let your voice be heard.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.