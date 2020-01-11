SEPA Review for Pierce Transit Master Plan Update

Pierce Transit project applications have been filed with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department for a SEPA Review for the proposed update to the existing 2006 Pierce Transit Master Facilities Plan which will allow improvements to the current Pierce Transit Base allowing for additional capacity for projected fleet growth through 2040 and enable them to maximize building and land use by expanding and improving core functions of bus maintenance, building facilities, parking, safety and transit vehicle circulation and service.

The project location is at 3701 96th St SW, Lakewood.

A public comment period is open through January 23, 2020. Learn more and comment via the City of Lakewood’s website.